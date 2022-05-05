Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,861. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $96.98 and a 12-month high of $108.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

