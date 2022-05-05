Sonar Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Sonar has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Sonar coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $19,621.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sonar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00217361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00040479 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00437111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,423.39 or 1.80709298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.