South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues Earnings Results

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.18. 1,051,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,368. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
