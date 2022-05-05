Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.04

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 1354810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Southern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$75.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37.
About Southern Energy (CVE:SOU)
Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.
