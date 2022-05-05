Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,275,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,079,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.52 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

