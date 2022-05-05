Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,937 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,394,000 after purchasing an additional 943,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,665,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,030,000 after purchasing an additional 117,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,367,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,976,000 after purchasing an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

