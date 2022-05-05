Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.97 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.