Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS ISCB opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $208.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

