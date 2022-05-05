Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

