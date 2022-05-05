Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

