Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 68,320 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 137.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

