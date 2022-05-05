S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $467.57.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $14.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.01. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $347.67 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 756,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,231,000 after buying an additional 41,117 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

