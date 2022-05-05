Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

Get Spire Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Spire Global by 127.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire Global (SPIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.