Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 1,513.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after buying an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 626,157 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,249,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

