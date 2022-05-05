Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 140.11%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 206,447 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

