Spores Network Trading 30.4% Lower This Week (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Spores Network has a total market cap of $766,640.19 and $652,304.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spores Network has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00226052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00039835 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,155.87 or 1.94285646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Spores Network Coin Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spores Network Coin Trading

