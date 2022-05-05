SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.80. 661,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,964. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

