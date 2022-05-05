Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sprout Social updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.12) EPS.

SPT opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $85.40. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $359,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,109 shares of company stock worth $10,612,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.