SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SPX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.48. 209,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,701. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. SPX has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPX during the third quarter worth $93,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

