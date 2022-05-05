srnArt Gallery (SACT) Trading 19.8% Lower This Week

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $112,213.14 and approximately $3,055.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00225635 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039650 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,399.84 or 1.93867170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using U.S. dollars.

