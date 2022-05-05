SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading 7.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.45. 27,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,812,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 914,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

