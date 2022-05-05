Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 10.11%.

Shares of SLNG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.58. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLNG shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

