Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Board Approves Stock Repurchase Program

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.40. 29,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,258. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Standex International has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.