Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Standex International stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,258. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.88. Standex International has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Standex International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

