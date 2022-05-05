Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Starbucks stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.55. 428,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,234,794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.10. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

