Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STWD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 11,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,450. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after acquiring an additional 318,262 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

