Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $23.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.42) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.21) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 5,797,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,729. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.