Stellar 24-Hour Volume Hits $291.11 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.23 billion and approximately $291.11 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00223988 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00223262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00160862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00039709 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,651.48 or 1.93577877 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,844 coins and its circulating supply is 24,788,753,159 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

