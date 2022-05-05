Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,656,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 838,285 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,612,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

