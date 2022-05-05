Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

NASDAQ STER opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

