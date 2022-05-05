Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$3.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a hold rating and set a C$6.50 target price (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.11.

TSE ACB opened at C$4.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$878.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.33. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$3.58 and a one year high of C$12.88.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8000001 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at C$168,169.94.

About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

