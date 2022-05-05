Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$6.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEED. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cfra reissued a hold rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.57.

TSE:WEED opened at C$8.57 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$6.48 and a twelve month high of C$32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.26. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.37.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

