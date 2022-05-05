Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 470.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,927 shares of company stock worth $8,947,929. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 551,729 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

