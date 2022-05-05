Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $15.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,025 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

