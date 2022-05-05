StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AE stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.45.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.79 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. FMR LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 329.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

