StockNews.com Lowers Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

STC stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.51%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

