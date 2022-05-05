STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOR. Mizuho lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.61. 161,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,314. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in STORE Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

