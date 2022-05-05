Strike (STRK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.37 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.60 or 0.00087643 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $109.83 million and $7.37 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strike has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00216582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.46 or 0.00436821 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,558.04 or 1.83779940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,174,037 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.