Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Truist Financial

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYK. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Stryker stock opened at $245.97 on Monday. Stryker has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $295,397,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

