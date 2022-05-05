Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.
SSUMY stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.71. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.
Sumitomo Company Profile
Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts.
