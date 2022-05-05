Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

SSUMY stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.71. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Sumitomo ( OTCMKTS:SSUMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts.

