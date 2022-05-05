Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.71% of Sunnova Energy International worth $22,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,189. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

