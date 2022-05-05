SVB Leerink Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $15.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.55. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $16.25 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIIB. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

BIIB opened at $210.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average of $229.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,731 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,352,000 after buying an additional 206,210 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.