Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCMWY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Swisscom stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77.
About Swisscom (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.