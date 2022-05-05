Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCMWY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Swisscom stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

