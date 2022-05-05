Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 97,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

