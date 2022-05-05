T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.35. 2,017,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,632. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.22 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

