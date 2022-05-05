Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Update

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAUG opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Tauriga Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Tauriga Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,957.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,398.84%.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray.

