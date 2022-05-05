TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 4,927 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $97,027,000 after acquiring an additional 206,590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 115,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64,808 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.38. 30,238,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,313,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

