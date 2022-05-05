TCTC Holdings LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 2,069.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,900 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of Li-Cycle worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LICY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LICY traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,391. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

