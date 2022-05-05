TCTC Holdings LLC Has $55.98 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

NYSE JPM traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,997,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,554,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $364.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.