TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.41. 2,201,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,661. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,887. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

